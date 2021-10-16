Lava from the main cone of La Palma volcano overflows and swallows football field | Society

There is no truce in La Palma. Twenty-five days after its eruption, the volcano of Cumbre Vieja maintains its destructive vigor and continues to expel lava. And it is such that at 2:15 pm this Thursday (local time) the magma that emerges from the interior of the earth exceeded the capacity of the main cone and overflowed, according to images released on Twitter by the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan). “It’s a common occurrence for lava flow fluctuations in the main cone. Nothing to worry about at the moment”, assure Involcan sources. “The normal thing”, add sources from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), “is that they end up reinserting themselves in the main lava”.

The volcanic activity affected in the last hours the residents of La Laguna, the district of the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane that was emptied in three successive operations from the morning of the 12th until this Thursday. The main removal took place on the 12th. On Tuesday, authorities forced about 800 people from the center of La Laguna to leave due to the proximity of the lava. A day later, on Wednesday night, the evacuation of another district located further east was decreed, a measure that involved around 100 registered people, according to the latest data. And just 12 hours later, on the morning of Thursday, it was decreed the emptying of more surface, this time to the west, up to the border of the municipality of Tazacorte, where about 300 people live.

However, as Miguel Ángel Morcuende, spokesman for the Steering Committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), pointed out, many of these residents had already abandoned their homes days before. In total, in just two days, around 1,200 residents left their homes, bringing the total number of displaced people to close to 7,000. Of these, only 283 requested the accommodation that the Government of the Canary Islands provided in a hotel in Fuencaliente (south of the island).

The lava continues its unpredictable and destructive path, after devastating 674.5 hectares of land, 34.2 more than the day before. “This is what happens with all lava flows”, declared Morcuende himself at a press conference, “which always surprise us with their behavior”.

Its trajectory, in fact, is a faithful reflection of a behavior guided both by the nuances of the relief and the modifications in the volcanic cone, which create unexpected emission centers where before there was only a mountain of bagacina. There is a lava flow, which Pevolca describes as primeval. Currently this lava is stagnant. This tongue came across Todoque Mountain during the first week after the eruption and turned south. This advance ended up reaching the sea and forming the lava delta, which today measures about 34 hectares and whose growth has stopped. As the days passed, however, another arm appeared just two hundred meters farther south.

The magma that formed it also followed downhill, flattening banana plantations, and interrupted its course about 100 meters from the sea. This arm would also end up circling Todoque Mountain to the north, engulfing everything in its path.

Over this primeval lava flows another one that also moves in a west-northwest direction. This cloak, in turn, was divided into two appendices: the first, which until this Wednesday had “high intensity and a long journey” and which, over the course of the night, destroyed the building in which a Spar supermarket operated.

Northwest of this stream is the other arm of lava. It was this one that crossed the Callejón de la Gata polygon, continued down the hill this Wednesday afternoon, and this Thursday morning crossed the neighborhood football field. “This language is the reason that led us to evacuate all of La Laguna en bloc,” explained Morcuende.

An emergency unit truck pulls away from the lava in the La Laguna neighborhood (Los Llanos de Aridane) in La Palma. SERGIO PEREZ (Reuters)

The supermarket and the football field are the latest losses in a long list: 1,634 buildings affected by the eruption, of which 1,548 were completely destroyed. To these numbers are added another 179.3 hectares of engulfed cultivation. Of these, more than half (92.9 hectares) are banana trees. The good news is that, according to Pevolca, these last two fronts “are losing their ability to move around the territory” because of the growing viscosity and the large amount of materials they are dragging.

During the last night, the island registered more than fifty earthquakes, one of them of magnitude 4.5. The latter was the largest since the eruption began. The earthquake, as reported by the National Geographic Institute, occurred at a depth of 37 kilometers, around 1:30 am. The aftershocks, however, continue at great depths (more than 20 kilometers) and, in principle, do not represent a greater risk.

The terrain, unlike in previous days, is slightly deformed in the town of Las Manchas, which has already been evacuated, just over a kilometer in a straight line from the volcanic cone. The spokesperson for the Scientific Committee, María José Blanco, clarified that this deformation could threaten the work of security forces and scientists working in the area, although it does not represent great dangers for the population in general.

The air quality has been good in recent days thanks to the winds that allow dissipation and the absence of thermal inversion. As of Friday, however, conditions are expected to change because of high atmospheric pressure and the inflow of air from the east. This event will facilitate operations at the island’s airport.

Campaign to boost the economy

The Government of the Canary Islands announced this Thursday that it is working on a “shock plan” to reactivate consumption and trade on the island of La Palma. This program has, in the short term, a budget of 165,000 euros (1.05 million reais) that will be invested in a campaign to encourage and boost consumption under the motto #ConsumeLaPalma. Both spokesman Miguel Ángel Morcuende and the president of the Government of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, insisted in their statements that the island is a “safe destination” for visitors and that its agricultural and fishery products are perfectly suited for commercial consumption .

Classes will resume on Monday in Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte.

The Ministry of Education, Universities, Culture and Sport of the Government of the Canary Islands announced that next Monday, October 18, classes will resume at educational institutions in the municipalities of Palma de Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte. Thus, a total of 4,606 students and 583 teachers from various units will return to classes next week.

Counselor Manuela Armas explained that in case of eventual circumstances deriving from volcanic activity that could interrupt the teaching activity, “educational institutions will activate the necessary mechanisms to guarantee non-presential teaching, that is, online”.

