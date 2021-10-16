Learn more about China’s space mission taking off on this 6th – News

Three astronauts will take off this Friday (15th), at 1:23 pm (0:23 am Beijing time) for the longest manned space mission in the history of China’s space program. Members of the Shenzhou-13 mission will spend six months in the module of the country’s future space station, which has been in orbit since April.

Also read: Meet Nicolinha, the 8-year-old astronomer who has already found 7 asteroids

The crew, formed by Zhai Zhigang (55 years old), the first Chinese person to take an extra-vehicular trip, in 2008; Wang Yaping (41 years old), the second Chinese woman to travel to space, in 2013; and Ye Guangfu (41), in her first spaceflight, will conduct several experiments, do spacewalks and install equipment on the station.

The space station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and will be named Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) in Chinese or CSS (“Chinese Space Station”) in English, with a size similar to the former Soviet Mir station (1986-2001) . The forecast is that it will remain operational for at least 10 years.

Space race

The Chinese space program aggressively advanced its mission schedule in 2021. The station’s first module, called Tianhe (“Celestial Harmony”), was placed into orbit in a mission that departed on April 29.

Since then, three other missions have been carried out, in May, June and September. On takeoff in May, three astronauts went to the station, where they spent 90 days, the longest most manned mission to date this Friday.

The Chinese Space Agency (CMSA, its acronym in English), announced that the crew will do two to three “extra-vehicular missions”. With that, Wang Yaping is expected to become the first Chinese woman to walk in space.

Wang, who was in space in June 2013 as a crew member of the Shenzhou-10 mission, even taught a class to an estimated audience of about 60 million Chinese children. In the mission that begins this Friday, she should give one more class to students from all over the country.

With the fifth mission this year, China seeks to reduce its gap with other space powers such as the US, Russia and the European Union. For 2022, at least six other take-offs are planned to continue in the space station assembly process.