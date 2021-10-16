LeBron to Break Record Billing for One NBA Player in One Season | nba

LeBron James became used to breaking records on the court during his nearly 20 years in professional basketball and now he does the same off the court. According to a survey by Forbes magazine, the Los Angeles Lakers star will make $112 million this season, becoming the first NBA active player to surpass the $100 million mark.

The publication takes into account the 12-month period starting in May of each year. King James will achieve that with the $41.2 million ($224 million) salary he will receive from the Lakers throughout the season, plus about $70 million ($382 million) in investment and sponsorship contracts.

LeBron will become the 10th active athlete to reach the $100 million mark in a single season, joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Dak Prescott (NFL), Tiger Woods (golf), Floyd Mayweather (boxing), Manny Pacquiao (boxing), Conor McGregor (MMA) and Roger Federer (tennis).

That number will break the record for an active player in the NBA that belonged to James himself last season. The Lakers star has led the league’s athletes ranking for eight years. In addition to him, Michael Jordan has already surpassed $100 million in annual sales, but he did so after he retired..

Forbes magazine estimates LeBron’s net worth at $850 million (BRL 4.6 billion). It was reported this week that the “SpringHill Company”, the player’s entertainment company, has sold a minority stake to investors, causing the company to be valued at $725 million. James and Maverick Carter, his business partner, still maintain control of the operations.