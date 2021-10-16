Leeds fans and the city’s newspaper echo Raphinha’s performance on the Brazilian team

Highlight of Brazilian Team at victory over Uruguay last Thursday, by South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the forward Raphinha had the name much commented after the game. And it wasn’t just in Brazil that the 24-year-old athlete drew attention. In England, where he plays for Leeds United, fans and the local press echoed the player’s performance.

In the digital edition of the “Yorkshire Evening Post”, the main newspaper in the city of Leeds, the name of Raphinha is the main highlight in the sports section of the portal. In addition to showing the goal, the periodical also brought player quotes and the speeches by coach Tite, who thanked commander Marcelo Bielsa, from the English team.

Cover of the sports section of Leeds’ leading newspaper (Photo: Reproduction / Yorkshire Evening Post)

But it wasn’t just the British press that praised the Leeds jersey in the game against Celeste. Fans of the English club, in addition to Leeds, also reflected the great performance of the player on social networks.

On Twitter, Leeds United called Raphinha “Magician”.

– It will be very difficult to keep him after this season – said a fan of Leeds, who already fears Raphinha’s departure from the English club.

– Let’s just enjoy this incredible talent. He wears our shirt and made his name with us under Bielsa. He will be leaving in the summer and that’s because he deserves to be playing for the best teams in the world. We’re lucky to have him and he’s lucky we found him,” said another fan.

– To be fair, a contract extension is a must for this guy, he’s a breath of fresh air for Leeds. It will not be easy to replace him when he decides to leave – said a Leeds fan, who wants the athlete to continue.

– Raphinha is genuinely capable of being one of the best players in the world. One should expect a season of more than 20 goals in the Premier League this year – projected another fan.

– It’s inevitable that he’ll leave one day, but let’s enjoy every minute he’s here. What a player! – a Leeds fan restrained himself, just enjoying the moment.