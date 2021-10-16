Leicester beat Manchester United in an insane game, with great goals and CR7 out

Leicester beat Manchester United by 4-2 this Saturday (16), in a match for the 8th round of the Premier League

Was electrifying. In upset. and was 1 to 1 to 33 of the second half. O Leicester hit the Manchester United 4-2 this Saturday (16), inside the King Power Stadium, in a clash for the 8th round of the Premier League, in a duel marked by great goals and acting off by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The goals of the game were scored by Youri Tielemans, Caglar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka for the Foxes, while Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford did for the Red Devils.

And to top it off, the result brought down the biggest unbeaten run in opposing fields in Premier League history, with United losing at King Power Stadium after 29 games.

And it was Brendan Rodgers’ team that started better.

Pressured by the poor streak of results and pushed by the fans, Leicester started the game better, putting pressure on United’s defense.

In the Red Devils’ first lunge, however, a great goal. After receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes on the side of the area, Greenwood advanced and hit hard, with no chance for Schmeichel to defend.

Great goal on one side, great goal on the other.

Taking advantage of Maguire’s overnight stay on the ball, Iheanacho stole and found Tielemans aside. The Belgian gave a first slap, for coverage, and scored an absurd goal to make everything equal on the scoreboard.

The tie set fire to the Foxes, who even had a chance to jump ahead on the scoreboard with Iheanacho himself.

Unlike the polarization of the first stage, the second half was marked by a greater ‘switching’ of the teams, who took more risks in the attack. But they continued to suffer with little inspiration at the time of submission.

The first big chance of the complementary stage was again with Tielemans, who stole, advanced and hit hard, demanding a true miracle from De Gea.

The response was quick, and had a defense by Schmeichel slapped by Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the attackers were struggling to score, it was a defender who appeared. After the ball hit in a corner kick, the Turkish Söyüncü appeared free in the penalty area to hit the back of the net, turning the score to Leicester.

Manchester United managed to pull the tie shortly after with Rashford, who was calm to puff up the nets after a beautiful launch from the defense.

But Leicester wanted the victory. And that’s what he achieved right after the ball went out, when Ayoze Pérez found Vardy alone to score and put the Foxes back in front.

There was still time for Patson Daka to score fourth, appearing at the second post after a cross to deflect into the net.

Championship situation

With the victory conquered at home, Leicester reaches 11 points and is in the top group in the Premier League standings, returning to triumph after three rounds.

Manchester United, which is at 14 points, can close the 8th round of the English Championship outside the G4.

The guy: Tielemans and Greenwood

Authors of real goals in the match, Tielemans and Greenwood were the highlights of the game.

After the Red Devils jewel hit the call from outside the area to open the score, the Belgian showed extreme resource to slap and cover De Gea minutes later.

It was bad: Maguire

One of the pillars of United’s defense, Maguire was the villain against Leicester. The defender slept in a throw-in, when he had total domination. After losing the ball to Iheanacho, he saw the home team tie with a great goal from Tielemans.

upcoming games

After the match this Saturday, Leicester will return to the field on Wednesday (20), when they face the Spartak Moscow, for the UEFA Europa League. The next commitment for the Premier League is the duel against the Brentford, on Sunday (24).

Manchester United now turn their attention to the match against atalanta, on Wednesday, by the Champions League. The team returns to play for the Premier League on Sunday, when it will face the great derby against Liverpool, inside Old Trafford.

Datasheet

LEICESTER 4 X 2 MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Youri Tielemans (31′) Caglar Söyüncü (78′) Jamie Vardy (83′) and Patson Daka (90’+1′) for Leicester; Mason Greenwood (19′) and Marcus Rashford (82′) for Manchester United

Leicester: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans (Vestergaard) and Söyüncü; Soumaré, Tielemans, Castagne and Ricardo Pereira; Maddison (Ayoze Pérez), Iheanacho (Daka) and Jamie Vardy. TECHNICIAN: Brendan Rodgers

Manchester United: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire and Shaw; Matic (McTominay), Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho (Rashford) and Greenwood (Lingard); Cristiano Ronaldo. TECHNICIAN: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer