Léo Baptistão has a calf injury and defrauds Santos against Sport | saints

Striker Léo Baptistão defrauds Santos in the match against Sport, on Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), at Arena Pernambuco, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Replaced at the beginning of the defeat by 3-1 against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, the player had a muscle injury in his left calf this Friday, after performing image exams.

Peixe does not disclose a deadline for athletes to return, but Léo Baptistão will not be able to face Sport. The striker will stay in Santos to treat the injury at CT Rei Pelé while the delegation travels to Recife.

Without him, coach Fábio Carille can use Diego Tardelli, Marcos Leonardo or Raniel in attack.

A probable team from Santos has Jandrei, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Marcos Leonardo (Diego Tardelli/Raniel).