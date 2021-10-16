Letícia Sabatella reveals suffering with situation in a TV soap opera on Globo

Letícia Sabatella revealed to suffer with her character’s situation in in the times of the emperor. In the six o’clock soap opera on Globo, she plays Teresa Cristina, wife of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) who is betrayed by her husband.

In an interview with the Extra newspaper, the actress came out in defense of her character, who lives the dilemma of trying to keep the marriage even though she is aware of her husband’s betrayal with the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes). She denied that Teresa Cristina is a subservient woman and confessed to suffering from the plot.

“it gives a pain to watch to the empowerment of the Countess of Barral inside her house! But there is a very liberating soul inside Teresa, an invisible volcano. She doesn’t accept that situation willingly, she’s at the service of something bigger”, he said.

Letícia still imagined how her character would live nowadays. “Suddenly, she would live a polyamory. In current times, monogamy has been rethought, right? For many men, it doesn’t even exist. I don’t know if this is the best way. I think we can think of each case with common sense”, she declared.

Letícia Sabatella rebuts comments

The actress stated that she does not know the reason why she was chosen to play Teresa Cristina in Globo’s plot. But she countered the comments that the empress was a woman without beauty.

“This is pure caricature of machismo! If you analyze her features in paintings, younger or older, you will see that she was not ugly. And she didn’t see herself like that either, she let herself be photographed calmly. She had the self-esteem of a woman at ease with herself, who loved her husband and family. How was such an important female figure treated like this by historians?”, shot.

Involved in many social actions and working at Globo, the artist does not see herself living far from Brazil. “I wouldn’t feel good living abroad. Brazil is my country, very big and rich. I have projects here, I’m very passionate about our interior, about the indigenous people. I have a lot to do and learn in this land”, he admitted.

Letícia Sabatella also revealed who put a journalist to interact with fans on her Twitter profile during the screening of Nos Tempos do Imperador.

“I don’t know how to move very well there, nor do I have so much time available, and people charged me a lot. She signs as Team Sabatella. The coolest thing is that the fandons became friends with each other”, said.