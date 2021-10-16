Lineup: with embezzlement, Sylvinho prepares Corinthians for derby against São Paulo | corinthians

Corinthians held another training session on Saturday morning with an eye on the derby against São Paulo. The Majestoso is valid for the 27th round of Brasileirão and takes place on Monday, at 8 pm, in Morumbi.

With important shortages, coach Sylvinho did a tactical training and rehearsed the players’ positioning in set-pieces.

Faced with the rival, Corinthians will not be able to count on two holders: right-back Fagner is suspended and attacking midfielder Willian was injured and will only return to play in more than a month.

The young Du Queiroz should be the starter on the right flank. At the front, Gustavo Mosquito is the favorite to take the vacancy, but Jô and Adson are also in contention.

Giuliano is accompanied by Luan at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

A possible Corinthians has Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô) and Róger Guedes.

Giuliano and Renato Augusto had not gone to the field last Friday due to workload control, but reappeared this Saturday. If nothing unforeseen happens, the pair will start against São Paulo.

Renato Augusto eyeing the ball at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

This Sunday, Sylvinho leads the last training session before the derby, and the group will start concentrating on CT Joaquim Grava.

Timão is sixth in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points. São Paulo occupies the 13th place, with 31 points.

