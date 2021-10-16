LinkedIn Claims ‘Challenging Environment’ and Closes Site in China | Companies

O LinkedIn will disable your professional networking site on China this year, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment and increased compliance requirements in China.”

The company owned by Microsoft said it plans to offer a standalone app called InJob for China, which will focus exclusively on job search and will not include social networking features such as original posts, comments and sharing.

LinkedIn launched in China in 2014 and has 54 million users in the country, making it the company’s third-largest user base after the United States and India. Although China has its own job search sites similar to LinkedIn, the US platform is still widely used, especially by foreign companies in China.

Microsoft does not disclose how much China contributes to LinkedIn’s revenue.

The professional networking service is one of the most far-reaching foreign social media sites in China and also the last of the top US social media companies to exit the Chinese market. Facebook and Twitter have been blocked in mainland China for over a decade.

LinkedIn said it must comply with the Chinese government’s Internet platform requirements to operate the localized version of its site. The company blocked the profiles of several American journalists from its Chinese website and censored other content in accordance with local rules.

“While we’ve been successful in helping Chinese users find jobs and economic opportunities, we haven’t found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

As Beijing tightens its grip on big tech companies, requirements for collecting personal information and regulating content have become stricter.

In March, LinkedIn suspended new applications for a month after executives were allegedly reprimanded by China’s Internet regulators for failing to censor political content and were forced to submit a self-assessment to authorities within 30 days.

In May, China’s Cyberspace Administration publicly reprimanded 105 apps, including LinkedIn, for illegally collecting and using personal information. The Chinese internet regulator has ordered companies to resolve problems within 15 working days or face legal consequences.

LinkedIn’s operation in China also drew criticism at home.