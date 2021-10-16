LIVE: 00Nation and MIBR take action at ESEA Cash Cup Fall #2 | DRAFT5

The competition calendar of 00Nation and MIBR on European soil does not stop. After playing in the open selective of the IEM Winter 2021 last Friday (15th), both Brazilian compositions return to the server this Saturday (16th) by ESEA Cash Cup Fall #2.
The tournament, played in the best short-shot style, will last until next Sunday (17), with a simple offer of $4,000. Spirit Academy, iNation, AUG NEST, wonderkids, OPAAA, COALESCE, D13 and EC Kyiv are some of the most notable teams present at the event.
The competition will be broadcast by Ambassador Jean “mch” Michel D’Oliveira on his official channel on Twitch. This article will be constantly updated as the tournament progresses.
3:06 pm – Boltz leads MIBR triumph
MIBR wins germans with ease in Mirage for 16 to 10 and now takes Mongolian D13.
00Nation keep playing in front of the Meta4Pro: 8 to 8 in Dust2.
14:03 – classified MIBR
MIBR exorcise the demons of Imperium and advances in switching to face the German wild zu from veteran Kevin “krystal“Amend: 25 to 22 with Raphael’s splendid acting”exit” Lacerda.
00Nation takes an incredible turn to defeat the dogs by 16 to 14 and proceed in the dispute! kNG and company will now face the Meta4Pro.
About that, MIBR the so-called Inferno is still not over: 23 to 22 for Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and company.
In Fernando’s great performance “fer” Alvarenga, who closes the match with 25/17 K/D, 00Nation beat swedes in Mirage by 16 to 12 and advance on the switch to get the dogs in one more Mirage.
MIBR it’s tying at 10 to 10 in Hell.
12:00 – Brazilians go to fight
Vito “kNg” Giuseppe and his troops prepare to face the Swedish no meat pls in the second round. MIBR face the latvian Imperium.
the debut of 00Nation and MIBR in the tournament was briefly postponed thanks to the fact that the seed #1 and #5 teams, respectively, received BYE in the first round and are now awaiting the definition of their opponents.