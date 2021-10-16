live, César Tralli gets emotional and cries in farewell to SP1

César Tralli couldn’t hold back the tears in his farewell to SP1 TV, this Friday morning (10/15). After winning a tribute from the morning team, the presenter couldn’t hold back his tears and moved internet users on the web.

“Once again, a kiss, take care, and thank you from the heart. Thanks,” said Tralli, as he received applause from the team. While the newspaper credits were displayed, the journalist appears crying, very moved.

Watch:

#Sp1 it cost @CesarTralli, goes to a new journey. Thank you for your respect, affection and professionalism as always. God be with you. pic.twitter.com/o72MCbfCxd — FATIMA ARRUDA (@arruda_mfatima) October 15, 2021

On the web, netizens soon commented on the presenter’s emotion, and thanked him for his time in the morning. “#Sp1 thanks @CesarTralli, goes on a new journey. Thank you for your respect, affection and professionalism as always. May God be with you,” wrote an internet user.

Understand

With Maju Coutinho going to Fantástico, César Tralli was nominated to take over the presenter’s place at Jornal Hoje. On Wednesday (13/10), the anchor said goodbye to SP1, a program that he presented for 10 years and was moved.

“It came a very difficult time here for me and I imagine for you too. I’m saying goodbye to SP1 after 10 years of having the privilege of keeping you company on your sacred lunch break”, he began.

The presenter thanked the viewers a lot. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for so much affection, for trusting in my work, for this relationship of respect and trust, I repeat, and with a lot of love that we built and cultivated in that time. You guys are awesome,” he continued.