Live Football: Goiás x CSA; where to watch today’s game 15-10

On Friday, October 15, 2021, another live football match will take place between Goiás and CSA for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with the CSA playing away from home, with the arbitration made by the Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ). The transmission will be carried out by the Minute by minute on Globo Sports, Premiere and SportTV, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Goiás and CSA) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Goiás x CSA.

With four defeats in the last five games, Goiás comes under pressure. The emerald team lost to Náutico by 3-2 in the last round and only didn’t leave the G-4 because the CRB took 2 to 0 of Botafogo. The club is fourth with 48 points and hopes to assert the field command to win again in the competition.

The CSA is on the rise. In the last six rounds, they won five games, drew one and approached the G-4 with 45 points. This Friday, it makes a direct confrontation and clears the access scenario in case of victory.

Technical sheet – Goiás x CSA

Match Goiás x CSA Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/15/2021 at 9:30 pm Streaming SportTV and Premiere and Minute by Minute on Globo Sports Objective At stake in the 30th round of Serie B Stadium saw Local Goiania-GO Goiás lineup David Duarte, Fellipe Bastos, Tadeu, Apodi, Reynaldo, Hugo, Diego, Élvis, Alef Manga, Nicolas and Caio Vinícius (Luan Dias). CSA Escalation Matheus Felipe, Lucas Frigeri, Cristovam, Gabriel, Fabrício, Ernandes, Yuri, Renato Cajá (Didira), Iury Castilho, Dellatorre and Geovane. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Live – 1st Half

