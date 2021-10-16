Liverpool thrashed Watford with Salah’s futsal goal and Firmino’s hat-trick

In the debut of Claudio Ranieri in charge of Watford, the team was thrashed by Liverpool at home by 5-0. The match was valid for the 8th round of the Premier League

Overwhelming. That’s how the Liverpool thrashed the Watford 5-0 this Saturday (16), playing inside Vicarage Road, for the 8th round of the Premier League, in the match that marked the debut of Italian Claudio Ranieri in charge of the Hertfordshire team.

The goals of the clash, which temporarily put the Reds in the lead, were scored by Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino (three times) and Mohamed Salah, who scored in the best futsal style.

Even lacking by the Brazilians who played in the FIFA Data, Liverpool entered the field in the way they know how to play: hallucinatingly.

That’s how Nivaldo Prieto summed up Liverpool’s first half during the broadcast by ESPN on Star+. With the face of Jürgen Klopp’s football, the Reds made the Watford defense have nightmares from the first minutes of the ball rolling.

Making his debut at the club, Claudio Ranieri opted for caution. Two lines close together to give little room for rival attacks.

The wall of the owners of the house did not last long. Smart to receive a millimeter pass from Salah, Mané won on speed and hit Foster’s exit, opening the scoreboard at 8.

The pressure during the first stage was such that Watford was rarely able to reach the goal saved by the young Kelleher, Alisson’s replacement after the Brazilian returned to England by Data Fifa.

Firmino, who took advantage of James Milner’s play on the left wing, was left out of Tite’s list but shone in the Premier League and moved well to paint alone on the second post, just shoring to the back of the net.

If the first half was a Liverpool tour in Hertfordshire, the second was the icing on the cake. And it started again with the opportunism of Roberto Firmino, who appeared again to put the ball in the net after a rebound by goalkeeper Foster.

But the big moment of the game for the Reds fan was Mohamed Salah’s great goal. Even marked and with the ‘space of a napkin’, the forward dribbled the defenders, cut and hit with no chance of defense for the goalkeeper.

There was still time for another one from Firmino, who took advantage of a cross in the area to appear again behind the defense to close the score.

Championship situation

With the victory away from home, Liverpool reached 18 points in the leaderboard, leaving the field of Vicarage Road, momentarily, in the lead. Watford remains stationed at 7 points after eight rounds, in 15th place, and can close the journey on the edge of the relegation zone.

The guy: Firmino and Salah

Back in the team after recovering from injury, Roberto Firmino scored three times in the match against Watford, all in extreme opportunism moves, and showed that he returned with everything to the Liverpool squad.

Who also LAY IN the game was Mohamed Salah. With an assist and a goal in the best futsal style, the Egyptian reached 7 balls in the net and isolated himself in the English’s artillery.

It was bad: Danny Rose

Few people will have as many nightmares about Liverpool’s performance as Danny Rose. The left-back, who had the mission to mark Mohamed Salah, suffered and spent the 90 minutes running behind. Literally.

upcoming games

After the match this Saturday, Watford returns to the field next Saturday (23), in a match against Everton, at Goodison Park. Liverpool face the Madrid’s athletic, on tuesday, by the Champions League. The next appointment for the English will be on Sunday (24) in the derby against the Manchester United, at Old Trafford.

Datasheet

WATFORD 0 X 5 LIVERPOOL

GOALS: Sadio Mané (9′), Roberto Firmino (37′, 52′ and 90′) and Mohamed Salah (54′) for Liverpool

Watford: Foster; Femenía (Ngakia), Troost-Ekong, Cathcart and Danny Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Sarr, Masina (Cleverley) and Hernández; Emmanuel Dennis (John Pedro). TECHNICIAN: Claudio Ranieri

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Milner (Williams), Henderson and Keita; Firmino, Mané and Salah. TECHNICIAN: Jürgen Klopp