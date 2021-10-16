London police say stabbing murder of parliamentarian was terrorist act linked to Islamic extremism

LONDON — The assassination of British Conservative MP David Amess, who died on Friday after being stabbed several times, has been classified by UK police as a terrorist act.

Amess was attacked while meeting with voters at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex County, in South West England. His death created consternation across the entire British political spectrum, and raised concern for the safety of the country’s politicians and politicians.

In the evening, police reported that a 25-year-old man, believed to be British of Somali descent, is in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police — also known as Scotland Yard — said the incident was officially declared terrorism. The initial investigation revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamic extremism,” the force said.

According to authorities, police are conducting searches at two addresses in the London area. So far, the police believe the man acted alone. The interior secretary asked the police to review the lawmakers’ security protocols.

Read more: In a video, Queen Elizabeth is caught criticizing the actions of world leaders in favor of the climate: ‘They talk, but they don’t’

The second British parliamentarian to be assassinated in just over five years, David Amess was even treated by paramedics in the church, but he could not resist his injuries.

Married and father of five, Premier Boris Johnson’s co-religionist was 69 years old and had been a parliamentarian since 1983. According to the Guardian, paramedics tried to resuscitate him for a long period and an air ambulance was deployed to the scene, but it was not needed.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

“Trump lost. No more audits,” says the giant billboard in New York’s Time Square. Action was promoted by a group of Republicans opposed to former US President Donald Trump Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS Afghan children pass his bullet-marked school in the village of Babro in the Arghandab district Photo: JAVED TANVEER / AFP American real estate magnate Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Susan Berman at Airport Court in Los Angeles, California, USA. He killed his best friend so she wouldn’t testify against him about his own wife’s murder Photo: POOL / REUTERS Woman takes a selfie with a poster with the image of her father, who disappeared due to the war conflict, during a protest intervention in Bolívar Square, in Bogotá, Colombia. Photo: JUAN BARRETO / AFP Georgians gather to demand the release of imprisoned former president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili in Tbilisi Photo: VANO SHLAMOV / AFP Extinction Rebellion activist is carried away by police during protest on the fourth day of action of Climate Rebellion Week in The Hague, Netherlands Photo: BART MAAT / AFP

Essex police initially confirmed the death of one man but did not make it clear whether or not it would be Amess. In the late afternoon (early afternoon in Brazil), however, Commissioner Roger Hirst confirmed the identity of Amess, who in 2015 received from Queen Elizabeth the knighthood of the British Crown for her public service.

“He was treated by the emergency services, but regrettably died at the scene of the crime,” the institution said in a statement, saying they received an emergency call around 12:05 (8:05 GMT). “A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after police arrived at the crime scene on suspicion of murder, and a knife was retrieved.”

Divorce:European Union proposes to change Brexit agreement to avoid rupture with London

Several officials, both Conservative and Labor, lamented the death of the right-wing politician from the ruling party, notorious for his Eurosceptic views and his support for Brexit. The British flag was placed at half-mast on Downing Street, the seat of government, and in Parliament.

“Our hearts are filled with shock and sadness at the death of David Amess,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left a meeting in Bristol to hurriedly return to London after the assassination, said in a note. According to the premier, his “dear colleague” was one of the “best and most kind people in politics” and “he believed passionately in this country and its future.”

British flag is raised at half-mast on Downing Street, the seat of government Photo: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

‘Attack against democracy’

Several Cabinet members, such as Vice Premier Dominic Raab and Secretaries Sajid Javid of Health and Rishi Sunak of Finance, made statements lamenting the death. Labor leader Keir Starmer, meanwhile, issued a statement saying this is a “sad and shocking” day, saying the country needs to unite to “show once again that violence, intimidation and threats to democracy will prevail “.

All of the former premiers alive — John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May — have issued similar notes:

“David and I arrived in Parliament together in 1983,” said Labor Blair. “Even from opposite sides of the political spectrum, I have always regarded him as a courteous, decent, and pleasant fellow who was respected throughout the House of Commons. It is a terrible and sad day for democracy.”

The stabbing echoes other crimes against British parliamentarians in recent years: in 2010, Stephen Timms, another conservative, was stabbed. Most notorious, however, was the 2016 murder of Labor Jo Cox, who was gunned down a week before the referendum in which the UK would vote for Brexit.

Podcasts

To the point 100 million people vaccinated in Brazil. What does that mean?



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Tarcísio de Freitas: Entrepreneurs inflated truck drivers on September 7th



CBN Panorama Last CPI call; Bolsonaro talks about reducing electricity bills; Argentina freezes prices





She was killed by a right-wing man as she left a rally with voters in West Yorkshire. As he attacked her, he shouted “UK first”, one of the slogans of the movement to leave the European bloc. The person responsible for the crime, Thomas Mair, was sentenced to life in prison.

“An attack on our elected representatives is an attack on democracy in itself,” Brendan Cox, husband of the murdered MP, wrote on Twitter after news of Amess’ death. “There is no excuse, there is no justification. It is very cowardly.”

In a statement, Prince William and Princess Catherine said they were “shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community.”

Read more: Understand how the Brexit agreement prevents the imposition of a border between the Irelands

no accomplices

According to police, investigators believe that Friday’s attack was a solitary act and that there is no risk to the general public. Authorities also called for potential witnesses or anyone with access to surveillance cameras in the area of ​​crime or other recordings to contact police officers.

As long as he never held a Cabinet position, Amess was popular with other lawmakers and known for his contributions to debates in the House of Commons, especially on matters relating to Essex. According to her official website, her main interests were issues related to opposition to abortion and animal rights.

The type of event in which the parliamentarian participated, meetings with their voters, is something common in British politics, as an audience in which the population can express their demands and concerns. According to the president of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, the security scheme for deputies will be reviewed in the coming days, a promise also made by the Secretary of the Interior, Priti Patel.

— I’m sure all these matters [relacionados à segurança] they will be approached when the time is right,” Boris said, when asked about the matter, saying the time is “to let the police proceed with the investigation. “Now is the time to think about Sir David, his wife and his family .