Lorena Improta shows her newborn with open eyes for the 1st time

The dancer Lorena Improta and the singer Leo Santana delighted by showing their newborn daughter with her eyes open for the first time! Lorena decided to show a little of the first days of little Liz’s life.

She showed records made of the little girl still in the maternity hospital and also when she got home. And when she was still in the maternity ward, the baby opened her eyes while her parents were changing her clothes. “Look, she opened her eyes!”, Lorena said when she saw her baby with her eyes open. And Léo Santana commented: “Yeah, it’s Dad! Look at Daddy!”. The famous mother then melted for the baby saying: “Open your little eyes! Look how beautiful!”.

The dancer also vented about the difficulties she faced in the early days of breastfeeding. “This is what hurts! That’s what they say…aiii….this girl likes to breastfeed, this one does. I’ve been without sleep, two and a half days without sleep,” she said in the first few days with her baby.

By showing these first days with your daughter, Lorena Improta said: “Hi, my maravicheuris! We’re starting the second season of Life with Lore and I was really looking forward to showing it to you guys, we made a vlog to show you the early days with our Babs. I still can’t film this phase and explain everything to you, but we did a few moments since her arrival at the hospital until her first day at home”.

Netizens were nothing but praise for little Liz. “Oh what a beautiful princess! I’m finding her like Lore”, commented a netizen. And one internet user even said: “How beautiful! A lot of cuteness!”.

Many internet users also congratulated Lorena Improta for showing the difficulties with breastfeeding. “Lore, I know what you went through at the beginning of breastfeeding is very difficult, I cried a lot before and during breastfeeding, but thank God it passes… we are warriors”, commented a netizen and mom. And another netizen also said: “Finally someone showing the reality of motherhood! Liz has an amazing mommy, how proud of you Lore.”

