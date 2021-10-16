Lorena Improta: ‘Without examples of real motherhood, we are helpless’ – 10/16/2021

Lorena Improta lives a moment of happiness, but also fatigue: dedicating herself to taking care of her daughter Liz, who was born less than a month ago, on September 26, the dancer and influencer has been sharing with more than 11 million Instagram followers the pains and delights of motherhood.

Married to singer Léo Santana, she recognizes that she has a broad support network — something she considers a privilege — but that doesn’t escape the challenges of learning to be a mother. A few days ago, she told the audience about melancholy, a feeling that usually affects women in the puerperium.

In addition, it seeks to fit into the routine moments to go live on the networks and talk to other mothers about issues ranging from breastfeeding to the sex life of women with children. “I followed many famous women during pregnancy, but I didn’t see such true reports about the routine of a pregnant woman”, she says. In the weekly board “Help a Mom” ​​on IGTV, which airs every Thursday, she promotes conversations about motherhood, its taboos, challenges and romanticizations.

In the following interview, she tells the universe your lessons after the baby’s first weeks of birth:

UNIVERSA: We know that motherhood is very romanticized. Does the idea you had of being a mother fit with practice?

LORENA IMPROTA: I followed many famous women during pregnancy, but I didn’t see such true reports about the routine of a pregnant woman, maybe even because of their own routine. But that meant that I didn’t have a real notion of what it’s like to be pregnant and not even about the postpartum period. The feeling I had was that everything was very peaceful. Then, when it happened, I spent the nine months feeling sick. I know some women don’t feel as much, but most do, they just don’t talk.

Why talk about motherhood on social media?

I talk about motherhood as it presents itself in my reality. It’s horrible to start going through certain situations and comparing yourself.

The lack of examples makes you feel helpless. So my idea is to talk a lot about postpartum and help other women understand the processes.

To think that you didn’t see the same thing happen to this person or that person. Many times, the same thing may have happened to her, but she chose not to show it.

How is the adaptation of the routine with Liz going?

The first week was much more difficult. We didn’t really know each other, but over time we got to know each other better. Today we are able to identify her discomfort, whether she wants to breastfeed or whether the crying is for other reasons. I’m sure that with time we’ll get to know each other a lot more and things will get easier. So far she doesn’t have a sleep routine yet, but she sleeps a lot. It’s a quiet baby.

Did you have difficulties with breastfeeding?

The first milk that comes out, called colostrum, is thicker and does not come out so easily. As Liz sucks a lot, her breasts bake and she doesn’t have time to recover. Because of her bite, I also got a bruise. I had four or five laser sessions to help with healing, but I chose not to use ointment.

What I did was start milking the milk to increase the rest period between feeds. So, during the day it stays on the breast and at night we give the milk through a tube. It also helps me sleep, because if the mother doesn’t get enough sleep, it interferes with milk production.

You did a live saying you were a little away from the hammocks because you were feeling melancholy. Was it baby blues?

Lorena Improta with her husband Léo Santana and their daughter, Liz Image: Playback / Instagram

I actually avoided the nomenclature because some people say the baby blues only happens after a certain period of time after the baby is born and the melancholy I felt came as soon as I got home, on Liz’s third day of life. But I know many women go through this.

It’s a conflict of feelings: you are very happy and at the same time sad to understand that the woman who existed before no longer exists. As soon as I identified it, I started to manage the situation with therapy.

In addition, a doctor prescribed me homeopathic remedies to better deal with emotions.

How was your delivery?

It was a normal delivery, but a long one. It took me a while to get the necessary centimeters of dilation, but I think it was ok. I worked a lot on my head before. I think that when you already know that you are going to feel pain, you create a greater limit to be able to bear it. And, above all, he understands that pain is a tool for his child to come into the world, which helps a lot.

As a public person, much of what you post on social media about your daughter is replicated as news. Does that bother you?

No, because I understand that my life is exposed and I’m there to share my reality, everyday life, my life. It only bothers me when the news is distorted or when they don’t understand what I mean and judge me.

I’m tired of saying that I have a support network and I’m privileged because of that. I know that many women go through motherhood alone and I value them very much. But, in the comments, people are always criticizing: ‘Can you imagine if I didn’t have all this help?’, as if I didn’t recognize the value of someone who doesn’t.

Many mothers get tired of hunches from others about their child’s education. By having millions of followers, does it affect you the most?

I get a lot of hunches anyway [risos]. But I try to follow the doctors who accompany me, so I don’t go crazy. Like it or not, on the internet we get a lot of opinions. I understand that the intention is to help, but I try to listen more to my mother and the professionals. I end up filtering a lot to focus only on those I know and trust.

Lorena Improta Image: Playback / Instagram

I’ve seen people asking you about diets on Instagram. Are body changes an issue for you now?

I’m focused on Liz. I really didn’t care about the body. He has returned to what he was before alone. I’ve already lost the weight I gained, but I’m not currently on a diet. At most, I have removed some foods from the menu because I suspect she has an allergy to cow serum. For the rest, I am calm and trying not to expose my body too much, because I know that many women have difficulties and suffer from the issue of image after becoming mothers. In my case, it was more genetic than training, massage or food. Also because I feel that I only sleep and breastfeed [risos].

I miss dancing, but the doctors only allowed me to return after 45 days and I will follow the recommendations.

How has the relationship with Léo been since Liz’s arrival? Has anything changed in the relationship?

He’s a partner, he’s been worried about me and it was essential for me to improve that melancholy. I try to include him in all her tasks, even at this time when the chest is so important. He gives baths, medicines, changes his clothes. So we divided the functions and he feels part of the whole process, he is also always open for that. When he gets home, he asks if I’ve eaten, if I need anything. Liz came to strengthen our bond, we are discovering ourselves as parents and thank God we are very happy.