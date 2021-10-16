Loss of states with new ICMS rule could reach R$ 32 billion, shows calculation

Study disclosed exclusively to the CNN shows that the losses of Brazilian states with the new ICMS calculation could reach R$ 32 billion. The survey is by Febrafite (Brazilian Federation of State Tax Inspectors Associations), which represents the State Finance Departments.

In an interview with CNN, the president of the federation, Rodrigo Spada, explained that the loss of state coffers will directly affect public services provided to the population. According to him, the proposal to change the ICMS does not solve the problem of fuel prices and, if he wanted to solve this issue, it should be elaborated in another way.

“At the end of the day, the losers are the entire population because they have mandatory constitutional transfers, with health and education, for example, linked to the ICMS collection,” said Spada.

According to the expert, despite regional inequality, which impacts on different ICMS collections in each state, the damage is very large for public coffers.

“States like São Paulo have the ICMS on fuel representing about 17% of the collection, while smaller states, like Piauí, correspond to more than 30% of the collection. In proportional terms, states that have less diversified economies suffer more. However, in absolute numbers, it depends on the size of the economy”, he pointed out.

The president of Febrafite classified the fixed ICMS project as a “one-off” solution and said that fuel prices will not be impacted — nor reduced — with this change.

“If it was really in the public interest, we should discuss it with the necessary scope to deal with the problem. The proposed solution is too punctual to actually solve the problem. The increase in fuels will continue, as the reduction is very small, around 8% [nos valores na bomba].”

“If the project were to serve the population, we could deal with it in a broader way, including using Petrobras dividends to create funds to absorb the variation in the price of oil”, he suggested.