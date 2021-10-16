Low carb chicken parmigiana: simple, healthy and tasty; Look

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Friday, October 15th, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a tasty recipe from low carb chicken parmigiana. It is worth remembering that this dish is perfect for tasting at lunch, but it can also be served at dinner. So, come with us to check this step by step!

At first, this recipe of low carb chicken parmigiana it yields up to 2 servings and has a preparation time of 60 minutes, with a medium difficulty level. So, check out the ingredients and how to prepare this delicious dish.

Learn how to make low carb chicken parmigiana

This recipe is a dish well prepared in Brazilian kitchens. And because it is delicious and very easy to make, we brought the recipe for you to make right at home. As mentioned, the low carb chicken parmigiana is perfect to be enjoyed both at lunch and dinner.

recipe ingredients

1 chicken breast The approximately 250 grams;

The 4 soup spoons linseed flour;

two soup spoons grated cheese;

two soup spoons coconut flour;

1 tin peeled tomatoes;

two eggs;

seasonings to taste smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder;

1 chopped onion;

1 clove of garlic, chopped;

100 grams mozzarella cheese.

Step by step from low carb chicken parmigiana

First, cut the chicken breast in half or in 3, so that the fillets are thinner. If it is not possible with the knife, you can place a film over the steaks and beat with the whisk to make them thin.

Then season with salt, paprika, chimichurri and set aside. Therefore, prepare the flour for breading, mix the flaxseed flour and the grated cheese. This way, you can season the mixture with paprika, salt and whatever else you want in terms of seasoning.

Soon after, pass the files first in the beaten egg, with a tablespoon of water, then pass in the coconut flour, again in the egg and then in the breading mixture. Repeat this process with everyone, then place on a greased baking sheet.

Therefore, bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees, turning in half the time. For the tomato sauce, in a frying pan we put the chopped onion and garlic to brown in the olive oil.

So, as soon as it browns, pour in the peeled tomato, let it crumble and season with chimichuri. Bring to a boil and the sauce thickens, place on a platter and pour the files over. help yourself then

Recipe consumption suggestion

At first, this recipe of low carb chicken parmigiana it is perfect served with rice and a natural juice. Enjoy your food!

