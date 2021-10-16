Luan Santana rescues snake at home and the singer’s reaction surprises. Watch video

For this one, Luan Santana did not expect! The singer needed to call the team responsible for the condominium where he has a studio mansion, in São Paulo, to remove a snake that appeared at the site. The animal was spotted by the artist on the porch of the house, on Thursday (14/10), “Boy, I got close there, look! She’s big, man,” Luan said, agitated, as a man picked her up with huge tweezers.

Luan and those present analyzed the animal and tried to recognize which species it was. They assessed the size, the sounds emitted by the snake and the tail. “What is this snake there?”, asked the artist, impressed. “Jararaca. If it was rattlesnake, it was already attacking”, replied one of the workers responsible for collecting the animal. “It’s rattlesnake, look at its tail”, commented another man who helped with the rescue. “It’s a puppy. Due to its size, if it were a rattlesnake, it would already be possible to hear the tail noise correctly. It’s agitated like this because it was tight, right? It’s Jararaca”. “What a mess, man. I think these things are too mass. Look, man”, said Luan Santana as the animal was placed in a cage suitable for transport.

The snake must have arrived at the place through the forest that surrounds the artist’s house. A virgin forest covers the entire region and that’s why the condominium is already prepared for rescue of wild visitors.

Check out the busted:

