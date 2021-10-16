Luciana Gimenez says Luccas Jagger’s pregnancy was the worst moment of her life · TV News

Luciana Gimenez admitted that the nine months of pregnancy of her first child, Luccas, resulting from her relationship with Mick Jagger, were the worst of her life. The presenter became the target of gossip in hundreds of newspapers and magazines around the world and suffered a lot from it.

“It was the most difficult time of my life. They ended me, it was an endless terror, a crazy thing. There were more than 500 English newspaper covers with my photo. I cried for nine months. I spent most of the pregnancy abroad, alone “, said Luciana in an interview with podcast Poddelas.

“It was very tense. But it was a period that taught me to swallow a lot of frogs and I learned to be quiet. I always chose not to talk about things, and if you hit back, it only increases the story,” she said.

According to the employee at RedeTV!, the information about the pregnancy was leaked by the booker of the modeling agency where she worked. After that, Luciana’s home phone was even tapped by a British tabloid.

“I took more than five pregnancy tests because I couldn’t believe it. The news ended up leaking. The booker at my agency started to notice that I was weird. As I had been going out with Mick for some time, they put the pieces together and deduced,” he explained. .

“She was fired later. But it took me a long time to tell people, I didn’t want anyone to know. Even for my mother I took a long time to tell. I didn’t want anyone close to me in the middle of that mess,” said Luciana. Currently, Luccas Jagger is 22 years old.