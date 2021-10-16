Luiza Brunet warns of cybercrime after controversies between Yasmin and mother-in-law

Luiza Brunet used his Instagram profile to make an important alert. In a publication, the businesswoman spoke about cyber crimes.

Coincidence or not, the post of the former model was made well in a period when Yasmin Brunet, her daughter, is involved in controversies with her mother-in-law, Simone Medina, mother of Gabriel Medina.

In Stories, Luiza shared a publication with the following title: “Beware of offenses, threats and content posted on social networks”.

In the text, Andréa Barros Augé declared: “The limits for complaints on social media. Does freedom of expression have a limit? Can I expose anyone I want on the internet? We are at a time when most people have used social media to express opinions and feelings, which also includes posts about purchased products and/or services provided and about people”.

“It turns out that some people have publicly expressed themselves in an exaggerated, passionate and unfiltered way. Therefore, depending on the content and the offense or threat, such conduct may harm the image of others and the offended person may file a lawsuit claiming pain and suffering and also file a criminal complaint for injury, defamation and slander or criminally represent for the crime of threat. The offender may be punished in both the civil and criminal spheres“he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, in a conversation with Veja magazine, Luiza Brunet stated that she considers the behavior of her daughter’s mother-in-law to be “regrettable”. The famous also stated that her lawyer “is taking the appropriate measures” for a possible lawsuit against Simone Medina.

According to Quem magazine, Yasmin Brunet is going to sue her husband’s mother after the leak of alleged messages from the businesswoman with her son. Gabriel’s mother says she saw an intimate video of the model with another man still in her teens. In the sequence, she compared the blonde with a “porn actress”.

The day before, Medina’s mother even used Instagram to claim that her son’s wife is a “controller” and would be alienating the surfer from the family.

