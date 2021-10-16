Man uses snakes to murder his wife and gets life imprisonment

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife using cobra snakes twice in India. The case took place in May 2020 and the sentence was released this week.

Sooraj Kumar, 28, was the protagonist of the case “the rarest of the rare”, as the prosecutors heard by the AFP called it. The Indian organized the death of his wife because he was dissatisfied with the marriage and feared that her family would force him to return a large dowry, of around US$ 20,000 (more than R$ 100,000) and a new car.

Kumar pleaded not guilty, but was still convicted by the courts of releasing a highly venomous snake into his wife, Uthra, in March of last year. She was bitten and spent two months in hospital.

After recovery, she was taken to her parents’ home, where she stayed for a few days. Kumar then took another snake and threw it again at his wife as she fell asleep. This time, to make sure she wouldn’t survive, the man followed the entire scene in the room.

On the same day, Uthra’s mother warned that her daughter had been bitten again by a snake. “The defendant’s mode of execution and diabolical plan makes the case fall into the ‘most rare of the rare’ category,” a prosecutor said, according to the NY Post.

The girl’s parents only suspected the son-in-law when he tried to take control of their properties after his death. Prosecutors accused him of marrying for financial gain.

“If he divorced, he would have to get rid of the entire fortune. If he killed her with a weapon, the wealth would also have to be returned. He wanted to get rid of her through something that would look like an accident,” declared the Kerala Police Superintendent Hariram Shankar tells NBC News.

A snake handler, identified only as Suresh, was also arrested for supplying the reptiles to Kumar.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that India had 1.2 million deaths between 2000 and 2019 as a result of snake bites.