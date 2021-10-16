Maria Cândida ‘flirts’ with André Marques and combines wine at night: ‘You talk, you talk, and nothing’ | famous

The weather warmed up this Saturday morning at É de Casa. 🔥🔥 At the time of Welfare , André Marques joked with the journalist Maria Candida about her preferring the heartthrob Cauã Reymond to him. She answered:

“No, no, André, you don’t mind me. Don’t leave the mustache…”. He defended himself: “I give a damn. I even read yesterday on social gossip networks that you had a thing with Richard Gere.”

Good-naturedly, she blurted out: “Now it’s Richard Gere’s up.” And he joined the bandwagon: “Lost, lost. I even left my beard a little gray to stay in style. I’ll remember that later, don’t worry.”

Maria was amused by the situation and said that André Marques needs more attitude. “André you talk, talk, and nothing. That’s all I wanted to say.”

André replied: “What’s that? Call me André de Gere and I’ll go there now”. “Come André Selva de Pedra, it will be much less stone and we’ll have a wine at night”.

“The wine is matched”, guaranteed the presenter.

She continued: “André, I’m waiting for you”. And he guaranteed: “It’s agreed. Let’s broadcast on social media.”

Maria Candida and Richard Gere? 😀😲 Understand! 👇

The subject came up on social networks after Maria Cândida talked about the heartthrob in the Inteligência Ltda. She said the flirting took place at the time the Hollywood star was releasing the movie “Come Dance With Me” and the presenter chatted with him at a hotel in Los Angeles, in the United States. She says the presenter spent much of the conversation holding her hand.

She also said that he looked for her at the hotel in the hallway after the interview and she had no reaction. At the time, she was married, but says that today she would do it differently, as she would have given her a card and scheduled something for later. Today, she says she has no more contact with the star.

