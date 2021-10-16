Maria Cândida reveals that she ‘hidden’ from Richard Gere in a hotel: ‘She was married’

Journalist said that she was delighted with the actor during an interview and he went looking for her

The journalist Maria Candida revealed that he already flirted with the actor Richard Gere during an interview he did with the artist at the launch of the movie “Dança Comigo?”, a romantic comedy he starred in 2014 alongside Jennifer Lopez. “We started talking, he was [com o corpo] further forward and touched me. I was interviewing him and he seemed like a happy fool, whoever knows me noticed, I just smiled at him”, told the reporter of “É de Casa”, from Globo, to the podcast “Inteligência Ltda.”. The interview with the Hollywood star took place in a hotel in the United States and, after finishing the recording, the actor went after Maria Cândida.

“I finished the interview and he should stay there [no local] waiting for the next [jornalista], but when I got out and was in the hallway, I see this man coming out of the room and looking for me. It made my heart race a lot, but what was I going to do? I’m a wolf, but I’m not that much. I was married,” said the journalist, who ended up avoiding Richard. She said she regrets it and confessed that she still dreams of meeting the actor again. “I want Richard Gere same [ele estando] aged 72 years. With Viagra, of course you can. This guy went around the world, he lives with the Dalai Lama, he did ‘A Beautiful Woman’, this guy is awesome. It’s another level”, concluded Maria Cândida, 50 years old.