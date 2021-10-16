Marina Ferrari kisses Gui Araújo the day after Roça

Marina Ferrari and Gui Araújo finally form a couple in The Farm 2021. The two digital influencers exchanged kisses during the Amusement Park Party, held at dawn this Saturday (16), on the reality show of record.

The two, who had been flirting for a few days, exchanged a peck. Then, the Alagoas gave in and gave a kiss like that to the ex-boyfriend of Anitta. The other pedestrians were surprised by the scene and cheered.

The romance between the two, however, is viewed with trepidation by both parties. in a conversation with lary bottino on the 11th, the former MTV revealed to be afraid to move forward in the relationship. “I’m scared of what I’m going to do, what I feel. Even because I know my head is out there. She’s been really nice to me. At the first or second party, the guys started to ship us”, said Bill to his friend.

Already on the 12th, Marina was determined to get away from the boy. “I wasn’t feeling reciprocity from him, you know, in relation to my affections, my things. The first week, I walked in here not wanting any relationship, with my head focused. Then he started in the second week with those games, giving in and I gave in. We were affectionate, these things, and we got attached. But then it changed”, she told the MC GUI.

The kiss between Mari and Araújo happens right after the handsome man returns from the fourth Roça of the program. As soon as he arrived at the headquarters, the boy said that he heard fireworks in the surroundings of the scene where the program is recorded. A video that is circulating on social networks shows the moment when the boy was honored by a fan club entitled “Maguis”.

