Matrix Resurrections gets official synopsis

Matrix Resurrections won a new official synopsis on the website of Warner. The studio revealed this Friday (15) that the machines that enslave humans will be “strong, safe and dangerous” than in the original trilogy and that Neo (Keanu Reeves) will have another difficult choice ahead – check it out:

“In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

Matrix Resurrections bring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to the roles of Neo and Trinity. The direction and script are again from Lana Wachowski.

The first matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

