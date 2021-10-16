Mbappé saves, and PSG beats Angers in French Championship comeback

It wasn’t a brilliant performance, but PSG won again in the French Championship. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino overcame Angers by 2-1 this afternoon, at Parque dos Príncipes, and remains isolated in the lead of the competition.

Without Neymar and Messi, both missing after defending their respective teams in the World Cup qualifiers, Paris Saint-Germain had Mbappé to take the comeback victory. No. 7 gave an assist to Danilo Pereira and scored the decisive goal this Friday, after a controversial intervention by the VAR. Fulgini swung the net at Angers.

With the result, PSG remains isolated in the lead of the French Championship, with 27 points – nine more than Lens, second place. Angers, with 16, occupies the fourth position.

In the next round, Paris Saint-Germain visit Olympique de Marseille, while Angers face Saint-Étienne. Before that, PSG has an appointment against RB Leipzig, on Tuesday (19), for the Champions League.

Angers surprises in the first half

Angers surprised PSG in the first half. Not only for Fulgini’s goal, but also for the good defensive performance. The visiting team was well behind and bet on counterattacks to put Paris Saint-Germain in danger. That’s how the team opened the scoring, in the 35th minute. Boufal received it on the right side and managed a cross just as Fulgini completed to the goal.

Without some of the main stars, PSG had difficulty and, above all, lack of inspiration to threaten the opponent.

PSG reacts and turns after controversial VAR

Even without getting excited, PSG managed to reach a draw in the 25th minute of the second half. Mbappé took a corner kick from the right and, after the defense partially moved away, the shirt 7 himself took advantage of the rebound to cross with precision for Danilo Pereira to deflect and equalize the score.

Toward the end, in the 40th minute, the VAR sprang into action and the referee, after reviewing the move, aimed a touch of Capelle’s hand inside the area after a header by Icardi. It was a controversial decision, it’s true, but with the penalty set, Mbappé took it upon himself to convert to give PSG the victory.