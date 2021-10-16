Meet 5 Renault classics that innovated with turbo before Captur

(SÃO PAULO) – Although it had experimented with supercharged engines in rally and enduro competitions since the beginning of that decade, it was on May 10, 1977 that Renault marked a new era by introducing the RS 01, the first Formula 1 powered by a turbo engine.

A little more than two years later, on July 1, 1979, the brand established a new watershed both in its trajectory and in the top category of motorsport: during the French GP, at the Dijon-Prenois circuit, an F-1 turbocharged – the most reliable and developed RS 10, guided by Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jabouille – reached the top of the podium for the first time.

Hence transferring the technology from the runways to their product range was an elementary move. And so it was with the R18 Turbo, Fuego Turbo and R5 Turbo models at the dawn of the 1980s.

Renault 18 Turbo Image: Disclosure

The first tried to convey some sportiness with side strips denouncing the supercharged version and a discreet rear spolier, but its aim was to be a compact executive sedan with a good deal of performance and comfort and more affordable than German equivalents. Inserted in the Renault range today, it would be more like a GT Line than an RS.

Replacement of the R16 and R12 models (this one a distant relative of the Ford Corcel), the R18 was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1978 to, two years later, win the Turbo version, equipped with a 1.6 four-cylinder and 110 hp. In 1983, it reached 15 hp of power (0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and a maximum of 195 km/h) and disc brakes on the rear axle.

Renault 18 Turbo Image: Disclosure

The first Renault produced on a large scale equipped with a turbo, the R18 can boast in its curriculum that it was one of the pioneers in the democratization of supercharged engines, hitherto mainly intended for sports cars (which is what we see again in the current market, being the Captur with its 1.3 turboflex a good example). Said goodbye to the European market in 1989, totaling just over two million units.

Based on the R18 platform, the Fuego was a coupe that stood out from the Renault style of the time. In the 1983 Turbo version, it had a hotter engine compared to the 18: with more pressure in the turbine and an intercooler, it reached 132 hp – which yielded a maximum of 210 km/h. It was the first mass-produced car to be designed in a wind tunnel and the first to have radio controls on the steering wheel.

Renault Fuego Turbo Image: Disclosure

It was Renault’s answer to competitors such as Opel Manta, Volkswagen Scirocco, Toyota Celica and Ford Capri. Fun fact: the beautiful lines are signed by Robert Opron, the designer behind fellow countrymen Citroën SM and CX. Like the R18 it is rare and therefore coveted by collectors.

Renault R5 Turbo Image: Disclosure

Not as much as the R5 Turbo, though. Raised to the status of legend of the world rally Championship, was the opposite of the R18 and the Fuego. In 1980, Renault did the unthinkable on the urban 5 platform: it threw the 160 hp 1.4 engine from the front to between the driver’s back and the rear axle, which had also become the driving wheel.

Suddenly, a simple practical and economical transport became a car deified by enthusiasts, today coveted by collectors aware that there are few left out there – and that they will never manufacture something like it.

Renault R5 Turbo Image: Disclosure

If the R18 was somewhat modest in front of rivals, the Safrane Biturbo was more audacious when facing the German set. In addition to luxury in the cabin and a design that combined sportiness and elegance, the top of the range was supported by the 3.0 V6 twin-turbo engine, with 270 hp, and the all-wheel drive to establish itself as an executive sedan. However, it was not enough to be successful: between 1993 and 1996 only 800 copies were produced.

Renault Safrane Biturbo Image: Disclosure

Moving forward in time to 2013, Renault tried to sell the Megane RS in Brazil, which, at the time, would cost around R$ 160 thousand here.

Renault Megane RS Image: Disclosure

2.0 turbo engine with 265 hp and 36.7 kgfm of torque, six-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, 19-inch wheels and the interesting Renault Sport Monitor – a program that displays information on engine performance, turbo pressure, brake actuation, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, stopwatch and performance from 0 to 100 km/h on a monitor installed on the dashboard – were its main credentials.

Renault Megane RS Image: Disclosure

Renault has never sold the Megane RS here, but brought three copies to test the market (and the opinion of journalists, all unanimous in favor of importing the sports car).

Pity: the hatch is one of the most beautiful among its peers, it has direct steering, gearboxes that are firm and at the same time comfortable for everyday use, it walks a lot and on top of that it would enjoy exclusivity over Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Si.

Renault Megane RS Image: Disclosure

Launched in 2004, the Megane LOL. it is the result of the Renault Sport division, which is currently responsible for the brand’s sports car division. Medium hatch for cool couples, in the sports version it should be taken seriously: in 2011 it set a new record for the 21 km circuit. Nordschliefe, in Nürburgring (Germany), with a time of 8 minutes, 7 seconds and 97 thousandths.

Classic future stamp on it.