Mega-Sena pays R$ 10.5 million for those who hit the six dozen this Saturday

posted on 10/16/2021 06:00



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

With none of the six dreamed dozens spiked in the last draw, this Saturday’s Mega-Sena prize is accumulated at R$ 10.5 million. The numbers drawn in the contest 2418, on Wednesday, were: 02-11-19-27-57-60. The corner, however, had 80 winners, who took home the value of R$ 21,123. The court, with 3,919 lucky players, guaranteed players R$ 616.

Today’s draw will be held at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), in São Paulo, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel, with the possibility of transmission on Rede TV.

Those who wish to participate in the draw should look for the lottery closest to their home or the bank’s special lottery website. Bets can also be placed online until 7pm. The minimum game, with the choice of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50.

Retired Edilene Carneiro, 53, resident of Candangolândia, says she is not used to playing lotteries, but points out that, this time, she felt something different to play the game. “I don’t even play that often, I just played random games both in Mega and other lotteries, but this time, I felt a call to participate: I found an old game in my drawers and it seemed like a sign,” he says.

Award

According to her, the few times she bet, she used the numbers on the day of her daughter’s birth to play. According to the retiree, there is nothing that gives more luck than this date. If she is the next millionaire, she guarantees that, with the prize money, she would adjust her family’s life, pay debts and travel a lot with the people she loves.

Luck walks right beside Brasilienses. On the last day, a bettor guaranteed the jackpot of R$ 35.7 million. With a simple bet of R$ 4.50, the six dozen (06-07-11-26-37-57) were registered at a lottery located at QI 11 in Lago Sul.

*Intern under the supervision of José Carlos Vieira