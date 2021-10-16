Metroid Dread has fatal bug at the end of the game; know how to avoid it

Nintendo has acknowledged the existence of a bug in Metroid Dread that causes the game to automatically close. On Thursday night (14), the company announced on Twitter that it is already creating a patch to solve it, and that it will be released to the public by the end of the month.

The failure occurs in the final stretch of the game, when one of the doors is destroyed. If you have affixed a map marker to that port, its destruction causes it to crash and the message “The software was closed because an error ocurred” (“The software closed because an error occurred”).

The best way to avoid it, therefore, is to remove the marker before blowing it up.

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. The patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience. Learn more, including how to avoid the bug: https://t.co/iy1dDmOcJ7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2021

The post included an apology, how the bug occurs and how to avoid it.

Despite this flaw, Metroid Dread was acclaimed by both audiences and critics. Check out our review, also very positive, about the triumphant return of Samus.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol