Meu Timo broadcasts live the Corinthian-Casuals FA Cup game

This Saturday morning, the My Timon conveys another historic moment of the Corinthian-Casuals. From 10:15 am, on Twitch and YouTube, the English club competes in the fourth qualifying phase of the FA Cup, against St. Albans.

This first time the club that inspired Corinthians reaches this stage of the tournament since 1983. It is good to remember that the fourth phase is the last of the FA Cup with clubs “without division”. If they win, Corinthian-Casuals guarantee their presence in the first stage of the cup with the most traditional clubs in England.

In the first qualifying phase, the team dispatched Worthing FC with an aggregate result of 4-2 (1-1 away from home and 3-1 within their domains). In the next stage, he passed with ease by Leatherhead FC, winning 3-0 after a goalless draw away from his stadium. In the third round, they beat Wingate & Finchley with a 4-1 on the final scoreboard (1-1 at home and 3-0 away) and made history.

Despite having made history in the FA Cup, Corinthian is going through a bad phase in England’s seventh division. In the last round, the team was defeated 3-0 by Merstham, even playing at home.

viewers of YouTube and Twitch will be able to directly help the Corinthian-Casuals. Through PIX, fans will be able to donate any amount to the English club. Journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli lead the broadcast.

the most beautiful story

O My Timon he recently released his first book, which is about the Corinthian-Casuals. The amateur club in England even receives 5% of all proceeds from sales of Corinthians: the most beautiful history of world football, written by Tomás Rosolino and Chris Watney.

