Michael Caine says he’s retired from acting: “I’m a writer now”

Michael Caine announced that he is retiring from acting. The 88-year-old actor announced in an interview with BBC Radio that the drama Best Sellers, which will be released later this year, will be his last work in front of the camera.

“It’s actually my last role. I haven’t worked in two years, and I have a spine problem that affects my legs, making it difficult to walk. more actor, i’m a writer“, he said.

Caine refers to autobiographical volumes as What’s it All About? (1992), The Elephant to Hollywood (2010) and Blowing the Doors Off (2018). “The good thing is that, while an actor has to take 6:30 am to go to the set, a writer can work from his own bed!“he joked.

Winner of two Oscars, by Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and Rules of Life (2000), he also said that he has not received many proposals lately: “It’s not like there are dozens of scripts out there looking for an 88-year-old protagonist, you know?“.

The British actor delivered unforgettable performances in films like Batman the dark knight (2008), Miss sympathy (2000), the bastards (1988), spell of river (1984), Dressed to kill (1980), A coup to the Italian (1969) and How to Conquer Women (1966).