Miguel de Oliveira, world boxing champion in 1975 dies

The world champion of professional boxing of the light middleweight in 1975, Miguel de Oliveira, died this Friday (15th) in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by Hospital da Luz.

Miguel de Oliveira was admitted to the medical unit since September 19 for cancer treatment in the pancreas and died from the disease, according to the medical bulletin.

The boxer was featured at the 1975 Boxing World Championship in Monaco. After 56 fights, Miguel Oliveira won 25 by knockout, losing only five fights and drawing one of them. His performance ousted the world champion at that time, the Spaniard José Duran.

The Brazilian Boxing Confederation lamented the death of Miguel.

In a statement, the Boxing Federation of the State of São Paulo also lamented the athlete’s death.

‘Boxe do Brasil is in GREAT.

One of our biggest sports idols left us. Miguel de Oliveira, world champion of professional boxing for the light middleweight in 1975.

Miguel, born in the city of São Manuel, started to fight boxing inspired by the fights of the idol Éder Jofre, the first Brazilian to be crowned world champion. I even went to the cinema to see Jofre’s fights.

With a wonderful career, he achieved glory by beating Spaniard Jose Manuel Duran in Monaco.

FEBESP deeply regrets this sad loss for Boxing do Brasil, and offers its most sincere feelings and solidarity to the family members”