Mining companies will have positive quarter, but Aura loses sales By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Itaú BBA expects the third quarter to be positive for Argentina’s Ternium (NYSE:), considering the price of steel, and also forecasts decent results for mining companies, but weak for Aura (SA:), for cause of the decline in sales volumes. Southern Copper’s (NYSE:) Ebitda is expected to rise 1% in 3Q21, while Grupo Mexico’s (MX:) results may fall 1%, according to a report released.

Check the analysis for each company.

Ternium

Ternium is expected to deliver an Ebitda of US$ 1.830 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 29% in the quarterly comparison and 418% in the annual comparison, and an Ebitda per ton of US$ 570, according to Itaú BBA. This is because of an estimated 15% increase in steel prices that will offset the 7% rise in cash costs per ton in the quarter.

Itaú BBA also anticipates a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase in sales, as the 6% increase in steel sales in Mexico is only partially offset by a drop in slab sales to third parties. Steel prices may support even greater profitability for Ternium Mexico in 4Q21 as they are not fully reflected in industrial prices in Mexico.

The indication is outperform, with a target price of US$70.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper’s Ebitda is expected to rise 1% in 3Q21 compared to the previous quarter and 67% year-on-year, reaching US$ 1.880 billion, even if the price of copper has fallen 4% compared to 2Q21, to US$ 4, 43/lb. The result, according to Itaú BBA, should be driven by the quarterly increase of 4% in copper shipments, to 242 thousand tons.

The improvement in fixed cost dilution driven by higher volumes will be offset by pickling activities, maintenance and cost inflation in the period, resulting in a 3% increase in operating operating cost.

In addition, the average copper price in 4Q21 will be approximately 3% below the average in 3Q21, and prices should continue to gradually decline as supply normalizes, according to the report.

The asset is outperform, with a target price of $68.

Mexico Group

Grupo México’s results will be affected by the weaker performance of Asarco and the infrastructure part, according to Itaú BBA. The expectation is that Ebitda will reach US$ 2.4 billion, a decrease of 1% compared to 2Q21, but an increase of 61% over 3Q20.

Itaú BBA classified the asset as Market Perform, with a target price of MXN$107.

Aura Minerals

The 9% quarterly drop in gold sales, equivalent to 61 koz, should cause Aura’s Ebitda to drop to US$ 36 million. This reduction was mainly caused by the three-week outage at the San Andres mine and operational problems at Gold Road.

Aura has a market Perform indication, with a target price of R$72.