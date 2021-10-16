Model of democracy, Cape Verde prepares to elect new president | World

Cape Verdeans go to the polls this Sunday (17) to choose the country’s next president. Seven candidates are running for the position currently occupied by Jorge Carlos Fonseca, who leaves the post after two terms.

While many countries in the region face coups d’etat or leaders who do everything to stay in power, the small Portuguese-speaking archipelago is seen as a model of democratic stability in the African region.

About 400 thousand voters were summoned to participate in the election, disputed between Fernando Rocha Delgado, Gilson Alves, José Maria Neves, Carlos Veiga, Hélio Sanches, Casimiro de Pina and Joaquim Monteiro.

Unlike its neighbors, Cape Verde is ranked as one of the best African countries in terms of governance.

The former Portuguese colony, independent since 1975, lived under a one-party regime until 1990, when the first democratic elections were held. Since then, Cape Verdeans have lived under a politically stable regime, in which the executive is controlled by the prime minister.

The current president, in power since 2011, cannot attempt a third mandate. In addition, the elected candidate has only a representation role abroad, in addition to appointing the head of government depending on the outcome of the legislative elections.

“We are a small archipelago, with a small population. And we have the tradition of civil governments”, summarizes sociologist Roselma Evora, in order to explain Cape Verde’s political stability, in a region where political transitions do not always take place in a peaceful manner.

“We also have a constitutional configuration of separation of powers, with a parliamentary system”, he adds, noting that even if the head of state can veto the enactment of a law and is the commander of the Armed Forces, the essential power is concentrated in the hands of the prime minister.

A configuration that can affect the participation rate, with voters unmotivated by the presidential election. “I’m not voting because it won’t change my life at all, that’s why I choose not to vote,” declared Adilson, a Cape Verdean designer heard on the streets of Praia.

“If you have to wait in line and run the risk of getting infected, I think it is not safe because there are many people who will vote and without control,” he said, recalling the health context.

Political stability but economic instability

In addition to affecting voters’ motivation to go to the polls, the pandemic has also changed the country’s economy. Because despite the relative political stability, Cape Verde is dependent on tourism, which represents 25% of its Gross Domestic Product. And Covid-19 ended up shaking Cape Verde’s finances.

In 2019 the archipelago received 800 thousand tourists. But in 2020, after years of growth (5.7% and 2019 and 4.5% in 2018), Cape Verde registered a drop in the number of visitors, followed by a historic recession of around 14%. Most hotels closed their doors and many Cape Verdeans, who worked in the sector, lost their jobs.

In addition, Cape Verde imports 90% of what it consumes, in part because of its volcanic topography, with only 10% of its arable land, which creates a certain economic fragility. Diaspora money remittances also represent 14% of GDP according to the World Bank.