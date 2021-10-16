Monkey cub keeps hugging the body of his mother killed by a lion

60-year-old photographer Hendri Venter managed to capture the exact moment when a baby monkey clings to the body of its mother, who had been killed by a lion and was trapped in the predator’s mouth.

The photo was taken at the Zimanga Private Reserve, in South Africa, where Venter is also active in the tourism industry.

“As a safari guide, I’ve seen many cruel encounters of wildlife, but this was by far the worst,” Hendri told British newspaper The Sun. the atrocious, but that is the reality”.

In one of the photos, the puppy faces the photographer’s camera while holding on to the mother’s body, already immobile between the feline’s teeth.

Hendri even captured the moment when a second predator enters the scene. The professional was just 19 meters from the place where all the action was taking place. The images were taken earlier this year, but gained repercussion in the international media just this week.

He says that the other lion that appears in the photos was not able to steal the prey from the first one, but that the cub was killed shortly afterwards by a younger brother of the group. The entire image sequence was done in less than a minute.

“I was on a guest tour, following seven lions, and I noticed one of the males chasing something into a bush,” recalls the photographer. “He turned around and I immediately saw the monkey and grabbed my camera.”

“It sure causes emotions… to see a hopeless baby grab its mother’s lifeless body when there’s nothing you can do to help,” he concluded.