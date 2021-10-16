Motorcycle “with wings”, Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 S for R$ 147,000

After a series of teasers last week, Ducati finally made official the arrival of the new Streetfighter V4 S for the Brazilian market. The point is, if you arrive at the store and order a unit, you’ll have to wait. Of the 60 motorcycles from the first batch that were available for prompt delivery, all were already sold before launch, despite the suggested public price of R$ 146,990.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is broadly the naked variant – without fairings – of the super sports Panigale V4. In addition to the Desmosedici Stradale engine and chassis, the novelty also features some aerodynamic solutions taken directly from the runways. The Streetfighter has small wings on the sides of the 16 liter aluminum tank. According to the brand, they can generate up to 28 kg of aerodynamic pressure, 20 kg on the front wheel and 8 kg on the rear, at 270 km/h. The idea is to mitigate front wheel flotation at high speeds.

Powered by the same engine as the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 S is equipped with a four-cylinder V-shaped engine with 1,103 cm³ of capacity. It’s the Desmosedici Stradale, capable of delivering no less than 208 hp of power at 13,000 rpm and 12.5 kgfm of torque at 11,500 rpm. The transmission has 6 gears, featuring a bidirectional quickshifter. With it, it is not necessary to use the clutch or relieve the accelerator when changing gears, accelerating the process.

Thruster power can go up even further as Ducati optionally offers an Akrapovic racing exhaust. With it, Streetfighter delivers 223 hp and 13 kgfm of torque, in addition to reducing its weight by 6 kg. Speaking of weight, the brand declares 178 kg of dry weight for the novelty, or 205 kg in running order. Among the most important measurements, the bike has 1.49 meters of wheelbase and the seat is 845 mm above the ground.

In terms of suspension, the set that Ducati offers on the Streetfighter V4 S is electronic and adjustable, and is supplied by Öhlins. At the front, the telescopic fork has 120 mm of travel, while the rear monoshock has 130 mm. The brakes, double 330 mm in diameter at the front and single 245 mm at the rear, are by Brembo. Wheels are light alloy and are 17 inches front and rear. They are supported by Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/17 and 200/60 tires, respectively.

The electronics package of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is also impressive. With a 6-axis inertial sensor, the bike has cornering ABS and traction control that modulates torque delivery depending on the bike’s inclination. Leap mitigation system and start control are also available, as well as three selectable driving modes.