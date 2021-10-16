movie with Harrison Ford is in Saturday Session

“Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) is today’s film from Saturday’s Session, at Globo, at 3:15 pm, and can be considered one of the classics of blockbuster cinema. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the adventure follows the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford in a battle against the Nazis to find the Covenant of the Ark.

The first title in the “Indiana Jones” franchise turns 40 in December and keeps its curiosities, including one of the most memorable scenes: the battle between the protagonist and a dangerous Arab armed with a long sword. Which in the end is useless.

What happens is this: Indiana Jones and his beloved Marion (Karen Allen) are fleeing the villains until the hero comes across a gigantic man, all dressed in black, carrying a sword (also huge).

The American has only his whip to defend himself. After showing all his skills with the instrument cutting, the villain is surprised. Looking annoyed, Indiana pulls out a gun and kills the opponent with a single shot. Fast and efficient.

Food poisoning

The entire scene was recorded in less than 1 hour. And all because of Ford, who had eaten something that didn’t go down very well — the famous “piriri”. So he proposed to Spielberg that they do the scene quickly.

“Fine. But you’re going to have to shoot him,” the director said at the time. What was supposed to be a joke became a cinema classic, as the actor followed the recommendation to the letter.

Yeah, I think the scene has become something of a Hollywood story. I almost wish I hadn’t. I’m not so mad that the audience is so aware of the process that took place. I just want to enjoy the movie and I’m not sure it helps. Harrison Ford

See the scene below: