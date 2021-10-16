MP asks Prevent to veto the covid kit and change the medical record

The Public Ministry of São Paulo, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, today prepared a Conduct Adjustment Commitment in which it asks Prevent Senior to immediately stop the distribution of the covid kit to patients, the prohibition to change the ICD (International Classification of Diseases ) of hospital patients and the hiring of an ombudsman, responsible for handling complaints and suggestions from Prevent beneficiaries.

The document was delivered today to brothers Fernando and Eduardo Parrillo, owners of Prevent Senior, and their lawyers, at a meeting at the São Paulo Prosecutor’s Office, in the city center. Prevent pledged to analyze the terms of the commitment and respond to requests until next Friday (22), at 2 pm, according to the Public Ministry.

In a statement, Prevent Senior stated that “it considered the meeting positive and will evaluate the proposal presented” by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation being carried out by the Health Prosecutor’s Office is in the civil sphere and is different from the investigation conducted by the task force created by the Attorney General’s Office of São Paulo — in this case, in the criminal sphere. Prosecutors of this task force are taking testimony from family members of covid victims who would have taken the covid kit prescribed by Prevent doctors.

A police inquiry that is being processed by the DHPP (Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person) investigates whether the application of drugs without proven efficacy against covid-19 in patients who died constitutes a crime of homicide.

The requests

The medicines that the Public Prosecutor’s Office included in the so-called kit are: chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, flutaminde, etarnecept, azithromycin, oseltamivir, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, colchicine, zinc, corticosteroids, vitamins and anticoagulants.

Another prohibition requested by the MP is the prohibition of changing the diagnosis code, the ICD, of patients seen in the network. In addition, the company is asked to include in the death certificates all diseases and causes that led to the patient’s death.

The creation of an ombudsman function, a person responsible for receiving criticism and suggestions from insurance beneficiaries, was also registered by the MP. The professional must be remunerated by Prevent Senior, with a two-year term renewable for another two.

The appointment of the ombudsman will be up to the health operator, with the consent of the MP, the São Paulo Association of Medicine and the São Paulo Doctors Union.

“The ombudsman will have the function of collecting suggestions, criticisms and any type of complaint from Prevent policyholders, and forwarding them to the appropriate places for an answer. The answer has to be given within five days”, explained prosecutor Arthur Pinto Filho, at a press conference this afternoon.

If the response to the demand received and sent by the ombudsman is not issued within five days, the professional must take the matter to the National Supplementary Health Agency.

Prevent Senior also received, as a request from the MP, the disclosure in at least three large-circulation newspapers and in five national portals, information that denies the operator’s carrying out scientific research on the efficacy of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against covid-19.

In addition, the company must make it clear that it has not obtained authorization from the National Research Ethics Council to organize research on the subject and that any supposed scientific research by the Prevent Senior network in this area “does not exist”.

“This research, which does not exist, has been used by people who, to this day, defend these drugs that have already been abandoned by the world. No one else in the civilized world speaks of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. It is to put an end to this thing. insane to talk about chloroquine for covid-19”, stated Arthur Pinto Filho.

Another request from the MP is the creation of a “management council” in all Prevent Senior units. The council’s mission would be to propose and deliberate on health policies. It must be composed, according to the MP, in a group of 40 people, 50% of whom must benefit from the health plan; 25% must be network health professionals and 25% network managers.

In addition to the inquiries in the MP, Prevent Senior is targeted by Covid’s CPI after former network doctors denounced the unauthorized use of ineffective treatments against Covid-19 in patients, the concealment of deaths in research on hydroxychloroquine and adulteration of death certificates in hospitals in the network.

Prevent Senior denies the allegations and says there is harassment by former employees of the company.