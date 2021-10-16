MP-SP wants Prevent Senior to determine end of ‘Covid kit’, experiments and hire external ‘tax’ | São Paulo

The TAC is a document proposed by public bodies, such as the MP, in which the signatory of the term undertakes to adjust any conduct considered illegal and comply with the law.

The MP wants the company’s owners, the brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, to commit to no longer distributing the covid kit, which contains drugs that are proven to be ineffective against the disease, nor to carrying out research without authorization from the competent bodies. The TAC proposal also includes the creation of supervisory and control positions in the plan’s structure.

The Prosecutor’s assessment is that the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) has not demonstrated the capacity to force changes in Prevent. The agency has been investigating Prevent Senior since March this year, after a Globonews report showed that the operator was distributing the covid kit indiscriminately.

The Health Prosecutor’s measures are in the civil sphere. Prevent is also being investigated in the criminal sphere by a task force made up of eight prosecutors, four of them from the Jury Court. They find out if there was a crime of murder, misrepresentation and fraud in the notification of illness. The TAC proposal has no relation to the investigation in the criminal sphere nor is it interested in this other inquiry.

The TAC proposal was drawn up with the participation of Idec, the São Paulo Association of Medicine, the São Paulo Doctors Union, in addition to specialists in public health. Representatives of these entities should be at the meeting tomorrow.

The first demands are the end of the distribution of the “Covid kit” and of researches without authorization from the responsible agencies. The MP also wants Prevent to publish in large circulation newspapers the information that the study carried out in 2020 to test the efficacy of chloroquine has no scientific validity.

The Prosecutor’s Office also wants Prevent to create the figure of the ombudsman, a professional who is not part of the operator and who would have the task of inspecting the procedures internally, in an autonomous manner. Under the proposal, the ombudsman would be chosen by the owners of Prevent from a triple list indicated by Idec.

Another internal change proposed is the creation of a management council, which would work along the lines of municipal health councils. The council would have the following composition: 50% of associates, 25% of employees and 25% of operator managers.

The election of members would be organized by the Municipal Health Council.

The Health Prosecutor’s Office must also file a collective pain and suffering action against Prevent Senior, regardless of whether or not there will be an agreement on the TAC.

The action must be filed jointly with the Federal Public Ministry and the Labor Public Ministry. The idea is to collect compensation directly from the owners of Prevent, and not from the company, to avoid damage to the services provided by the plan.

Patient’s family reports Prevent Senior for unauthorized use of cancer drug in treatment against Covid