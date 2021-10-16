MT 03 Iron Man will be limited to 480 motorcycles; see video

Yamaha presented its new fruit of the partnership with Marvel. And the MT 03 Iron Man, which has an exclusive look inspired by the super hero and hits stores in October.

O suggested price for the new MT03 is R$ 27,990, while the naked standard starts at R$ 27,190. However, the value found by the consumer at dealerships must be slightly above that. According to the Fipe table, the average price charged by the market is R$29,144 in the standard version.

How is Iron Man’s MT 03

Who went to the stand of Yamaha at the Salão Duas Rodas 2019 will remember this bike well. It was exposed alongside several other concepts, such as the Crosser of Groot (Character of Guardians of the Galaxy) and NEO 125 of Spider-Man. However, it received adaptations to be able to run on the streets.

MT03 Iron Man Video

THE Iron Man’s MT03 is based on the standard MT, without any mechanical, electronic or serial changes. The changes are all aesthetic, bringing Tony Stark’s visual identity to the two-wheel world.

Thus, it has a red color as a base and details in gold. Also, it has several custom items, such as the tank fairings, and several inserts referring to the character on the body. Also, there is the ‘limited edition’ stamp on the pillion seat.

Why MT 03?

According to Yamaha, the MT 03 was chosen to receive the project for having features in common with the Marvel character. Especially due to the power of the engine, a 321 cm³, 42 hp and 3 kgf.m twin-cylinder that we have known since 2015, when the first naked generation arrived in Brazil.





And there was an extra detail. According to the manufacturer, ‘we are perfect combination of aggressive headlamp design with LED projector, the unmistakable brand of the MT-03, which refers to the iconic reactor present in Iron Man’s armor.

See too:

Other Yamaha and Marvel motorcycles

This is the third Yamaha created via collab with Marvel and the first that uses the MT 03 as a base. In 2020, we saw the launches of Lander Captain America and the Fazer 250 Black Panther and Fazer 250 Captain Marvel. As they were limited editions, they were all discontinued, but according to FIPE, units remaining costs BRL 21,590 and BRL 20,043.

The new MT 03 Iron Man has suggested retail price of R$ 27,990, but at dealerships, it should cost little more than the R$29,144 of the standard version. According to Yamaha, only 480 units will be sold and all have already been produced.