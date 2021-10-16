Narrator Paulo Andrade played for Corinthians and was frustrated at Palmeiras

The dream of being a soccer player is one of the most common among Brazilian children. Imagine making a living from one of the first things you learned to love? But the funnel of success is unfortunately for few. For Paulo Andrade, one of the most successful television narrators today, the ball hit the crossbar. However, frustration in the fields ended up directing his trajectory as a communicator.

Few people who follow the narrator of ESPN and Fox Sports know his passage through the world of cleats and shin guards.

There were 10 years of team changes, hopes and disappointments. The road to becoming a soccer player is difficult, full of imponderables and, above all, not always fair.

“I dreamed and worked to be a soccer player. I never stopped studying, thank God I had this opportunity. But, for at least 10 years of my life, I projected that I would be a soccer player. I worked this seriously as my future, my profession . I trained, dedicated myself and did everything necessary to be a player. It took just over 10 years at the base and it didn’t work out, but that was the goal. It wasn’t just for fun, it was really serious,” he said in an interview to UOL Sport.

I was made to swallow frogs at the base. The tip of the iceberg is Messi, Cristiano, the story of the guy who leaves Madeira Island and wins at Sporting to become Manchester’s idol. The football player’s trajectory is very hard, very sad, there is much more sadness than joy. I had family support for as long as I wanted, until I gave up.”

The voice of the Premier League on Brazilian TV did everything to be a professional player. Below, meet Paulo Andrade player, Paulo Andrade before the microphones.