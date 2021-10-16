NASDAQ indicates Bitcoin ETF may have been approved, price soars

Bitcoin investors have been eagerly awaiting the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which could send the price of the digital asset soaring to new record levels. Apparently, the confirmation of a SEC approval of Valkyrie’s ETF was finally announced.

According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the government agency has accepted registration requests for the shares of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF for listing on Nasdaq.

In addition to the SEC document, Nasdaq’s vice president of qualifications, Eun Ah Choi, drafted a letter announcing the listing of shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF.

With that, Ah Choi’s letter confirms that Valkyrie’s ETF shares have been SEC certified.

“We certify that the securities described above have been approved by the Exchange for listing and registration under the issuance of an official note.”

ETF

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF aims to provide indirect exposure to the cryptomarket with futures contracts.

The ETF, despite being “far” from the base of the cryptomarket, with indirect exposure, is important because it is a tool that can further increase the adoption by institutional investors.

According to the description, the futures contracts will be purchased by the Cayman Islands subsidiary, and the fund will operate with exchanges registered with the US SEC. Nonetheless, it is noteworthy that the ETF is not officially authorized, despite being a big positive sign for possible approval.

The SEC has until October 25 for official approval, which can be pushed back until December.

With that big positive sign, Valkyrie’s ETF appears to have a high chance of approval, but if it doesn’t, the SEC is still looking at other proposals like VanEck, ProShares, Invesco and more.

With the announcement, Bitcoin seems to have gained a little more strength, passing the house of 60 thousand, an increase of more than 7% in the last 24 hours.