Nasdaq listing indicates the US SEC has accepted Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF application

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, may soon approve crypto-asset manager Valkyrie’s request for a fund traded on a Bitcoin exchange (BTC), or ETF, with shares to be listed on the traditional Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

According to an Oct. 15 SEC filing, the agency accepted Valkyrie’s ETF Bitcoin Strategy share registration application for listing on the Nasdaq. In a letter from Nasdaq’s Vice President of Quote Qualification, Eun Ah Choi – filed the same day – the exchange stated that Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF shares have been certified.

In its Aug. 11 prospectus with the SEC, Valkyrie said the Bitcoin Strategy ETF would offer indirect exposure to the cryptoactive with cash-settled futures contracts. The contracts will be acquired through a wholly owned Cayman Islands subsidiary with exchanges registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The deadline for the SEC to officially approve Valkyrie’s ETF application is October 25, but it could be extended to December. The federal agency is currently considering applications for Bitcoin futures ETFs from VanEck, ProShares, Invesco and others.

This story is developing and can be updated.

