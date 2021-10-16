Netflix mixes Korean Round 6 with Pericles Pagoda! Check the result

Netflix made an unusual mix between Brazil and South Korea. Last Thursday (14), the company released a promotional video for Round 6 with South Korean pagoda group Tell a Tale singing the cover “I better go“, by the singer Pericles.

In the video, the members are dressed in iconic green uniforms in a setting that resembles a playground. All this interspersed with scenes from the series. Check out:

“An honor to have a song going around the world! Another great joy and a big hug for the guys from Grupo Tell a Tale”, said the pagoda singer Thiaguinho in an Instagram comment. On social media, fans of the franchise praised the merger.

Tell a Tale is a group from South Korea that became known for playing covers of Brazilian songs. On their YouTube channel, the musicians have already paid tribute to names in Brazilian music such as Dilsinho, Diogo Nogueira, Raça Negra and even Marília Mendonça.

Round 6 it recently became the most watched series on Netflix, reaching 111 million homes. The story revolves around people in debt who, after receiving a mysterious invitation, participate in a children’s-themed game in search of a huge cash prize. The problem is that only one gets out alive with the jackpot.

Netflix wasn’t the only one to surprise fans with an unusual combination involving a pagoda name. Ubisoft also released a promotional video that featured the group É o Tchan in Far Cry 6. Brazilians, after all, love to put a little bit of their culture into everything they consume from abroad — whether it’s a bizarre game from South Korea or the fictional Island of Yara.