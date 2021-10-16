Netflix paid R$110 million per South Korean series; Understand · Rolling Stone

According to the website, Netflix paid the million dollar amount to acquire Round 6, the biggest streaming success to date

Shortly after the debut, Round 6 became the most successful series of the Netflix — and the streaming paid US$ 21.4 million (about R$ 110 million, according to the quotation this Friday, 15th) to acquire the South Korean production.

With a record debut and Top 1 in several countries, Round 6 it is an overwhelming success. In addition to the impressive audience numbers, the series features a cast almost entirely made up of South Korean speakers.

+++READ MORE: Why is Round 6, the Netflix series, so successful? [ANÁLISE]

As reported to Bloomberg (via Screen Rant), in spite of Round 6 render great popularity and money to the Netflix, streaming had to pay dearly for production: more specifically, R$110 million. According to the website, the figure is contained in the company’s internal documents, obtained by the report.

However, it is not new to Netflix shell out a great deal of money to acquire a successful production. According to news from Screen Rant, streaming paid $118 million (more than R$640 million) for the sitcom friends. Even the originals of the company, such as success The Crown, needed big checks: it was supposedly US$ 130 million (more than R$ 700 million) for the production on the Queen Elizabeth II.

+++READ MORE: 4 Reasons to Watch Netflix Round 6: Gorgeous Scenes, Social Reviews, and More [LISTA]

THE Netflix did not confirm the values ​​to the report of Bloomberg.

Round 6: What is it about?

world hit of Netflix, Round 6 follows a group of indebted and desperate people who agree to participate in a deadly competition. Full of children’s games, the game has several stages — and whoever makes it to the end receives the cash prize of 49 billion won (about R$ 221 billion).

+++READ MORE: Round 6: Meet the cast (and characters) of the hit Netflix series

In search of survival and the prize, participants surpass any value of morality and coexistence in society. With social criticism, complex characters and a lot of violence, the series became the biggest production in streaming.

Will Round 6 have season 2?

Although the production recently debuted on the Netflix catalogue, viewers are looking forward to a second season for the series. Initially, the director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk he stated that he had no plans for a sequel, and the possibility sounded exhausting.

+++READ MORE: Round 6, South Korean series from Netflix, accused of plagiarizing Japanese film As The Gods Will; understand

Later, the breeder was more open to developing a new season with different focuses. In an interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that he could repeat the story of the first season centered, this time, on the mysterious Front Man, leader of the deadly competition portrayed on the show.