Neto nails the result of the classic Majestic

São Paulo x Corinthians face off next Monday (18) at 8 pm (GMT) at Morumbi stadium, in the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Majestic derby will put teams face to face in different situations at this stage of the competition.

On the one hand, São Paulo, which accumulates draws and continues in the fight to avoid relegation. Corinthians, in turn, with the arrival of popular reinforcements, has been gaining momentum and climbing the leaderboard. Depending on what happens in the other games, Timão can even enter the G4.

TV Bandeirantes presenter, Neto did not think twice about pointing out the winner of the match. “Corinthians to death,” he said.

For the derby, Corinthians will have two important absences in the starting lineup. Suspended for the third yellow card, right-back Fágner is out. Despite Sylvinho’s mystery about his replacement, the tendency is for Du Queiroz to win a new opportunity. The 21-year-old boy even signed the new contract until December 31, 2024. Injured, Willian is another one who will not meet the conditions.

In São Paulo, Miranda is out due to the accumulation of cards. On the other hand, Arboleda returns from the Ecuadorian team and is available to Rogério Ceni. In the medical department are Luan and Rigoni. In the leaderboard, Tricolor is in 13th place with 31 points.

