New decree extends restaurant opening hours and increases public capacity in stores, churches, games, cinemas and events; see list | Ceará

In a new decision regarding measures of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced, this Friday (15), the following advances:

Restaurants open until 3 am

Cinemas, shopping malls and street stores can now hold up to 80% of their capacity

Social events can now host up to 300 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Professional sporting events will be able to have 30% of the audience capacity as of this Saturday (16). As of next Saturday (23), the capacity released increases to 50%.

Churches will be able to function with full audience capacity

Restaurants have also had their capacity of public expanded, but the details will be described in the decree, which should be published this Friday night.

The governor also informed that as of next Monday (18), a working group will start to discuss the year-end parties in the state.

Ceará has registered, since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,335 deaths from the disease and 941,743 cases, according to the Health Department. In 2021, the month with the most deaths was April: 3,813; in September there were 79 deaths.

Covid-19 deaths per month in Ceará Source: Department of Health of Ceará

According to information from the press consortium, so far Ceará has already applied the first dose to 6,331,670 people, representing 68.62% of the population and with the second dose or single dose, 4,212,403 people were immunized , or 45.59% of the state’s population.