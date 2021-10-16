New Facebook AI remembers everything a person does

Facebook wants to include artificial intelligence (AI) in its Augmented Reality (AR) glasses to see, hear and record everything a person does. The purpose of the tool is to help the most forgetful users to perform their daily tasks more easily.

Researchers are developing systems with “episodic memory” ability, which can help with tasks such as finding lost keys, for example, and “audiovisual diarization” to remember specific situations.

In addition, the tool intends to have “prediction” services about the next step that the person must do, such as a cooking recipe; “social interaction”, to help better listen to conversations in noisy places; and “hand and object manipulation”, which can teach how to play an instrument.

For the time being, the functionalities have a research character only, with no commercial development forecast. The project, called Ego4D, is being developed by a consortium of 13 universities and laboratories in 9 countries. So far, the initiative has collected more than 2,200 hours of video from 700 participants in their daily lives.

Privacy Concerns

The first pair of augmented reality glasses marketed by Facebook can only record and share videos and photos, but it has already raised concerns about privacy, as they may allow users to secretly record people in the same environment. Now, with the possibility of image analysis and transition, critics argue that wearable wearers would become walking surveillance machines.

For now, the company says privacy safeguards will be introduced later in the bill. However, Facebook’s track record in this regard is not very positive: the company is involved in leaks and fines of up to $5 billion for data breaches.

A recent leaked report also points out that the company prioritized engagement on its social networks and the financial result, even knowing the damage caused to children and teenagers on its platforms.