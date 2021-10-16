New passage of time will bring Zayla and Guebo closer in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

A new passage of time will bring Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) closer together in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Review the kiss between Zayla and Guebo:
Samuel and Zayla get stirred
Samuel (Michel Gomes) gives roses to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
After having helped the beloved, Samuel will be by Pilar’s side, and everything will indicate a possible reconciliation of the couple. 😍
Review the scene where Samuel helps Pilar shot:
Pilar is hit by a shot from Borges
With the arrival of princes Gaston of Orleans, O Count of Eu (Daniel Torres), and august (Gil Coelho), Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) is more anxious than ever to meet her future husband. One prom imperial is being prepared to welcome the highnesses.
Princess Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will finally meet princes Gastão (Daniel Torres) and Augusto (Gil Coelho) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will also join the dance, and the two will be enchanted by getting to know the princes up close!
Review the scene of the arrival of the princes in Brazil:
Augusto and Gastão are introduced to Pedro and Teresa Cristina
Princesses Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) during the rehearsal of the imperial ball in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Pedro II (Selton Mello) welcome the princes — Photo: Globo